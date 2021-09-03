IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners have received just one request for proposal for the potential sale of the Union-Rome Sewer District, which serves some 5,000 customers in the eastern part of the county.
The name of the company submitting the request for proposal currently is being kept confidential, said Chris Kline, county administrator and deputy county auditor. The name won’t be released until the county decides to sell the sewer plant.
Aqua Water, which provides water service in the Chesapeake and Burlington area, last year submitted a proposal to buy the sewer district for $25.5 million. While the board took no immediate action on the letter from Aqua Water, county commissioners agreed to seek requests for proposal for the potential sale of the district due to increasing costs.
No matter what happens, the cost for service from the sewer district is very likely to be going up. Most customers currently pay $49.99 per month for sewer service. That rate has stayed the same for a number of years.
Sewer district customers could see a 25% increase the first year if Aqua buys the sewer district, then 10% increases per year for the following four years, and 3% increases in each of the next five years, according to the initial proposal by Aqua.
“We consider this offer as a starting point for more formal discussions with the county and final offers will be part of any response to the county’s request for qualifications and/or requests for proposals as part for a formal bid process,” according to Aqua Water officials including Edmund P. Kolodziej Jr., the company’s president and chief operating officer.
If the sale moves forward, Aqua has proposed spending $10 million during the first five years of acquisition and at least $13 million during the first 10 years, according to the letter from the company.
The sewer district, which employs 10 people, still owes about $26 to $27 million in bonds for the sewer district, Kline said. The county had to borrow $1.2 million to make repairs to the plant last year, he said.
“Something has to change for that plant to be successful,” Commission President DeAnna Holliday said earlier. “The plant is expensive to operate.”
Kline said the sewer lines are aging and need to be replaced at some point.
The sewer bill could more than double in 10 years under the proposal submitted by Aqua Water.
“Our residents are concerned about rates,” Holliday said earlier. “We want to protect our citizens and our employees.”
The request, opened Tuesday, is considered confidential as part of a negotiation.