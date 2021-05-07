ROME TOWNSHIP — Lawrence County is seeking $834,634 in federal grants and from a Cleveland area developer to extend the Union Rome sewer district line and for needed storm drainage improvements in Rome Township.
Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization, said he would be filing applications for $500,000 in community development block grant funds and $250,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission funds today.
The rest of the money would come from PIRHL, a Cleveland developer, seeking to build senior living and family living homes in Rome Township, Kline said. No county money is involved in the project, he said.
About $250,000 is being sought for drainage improvements in the area, he said. The rest is for expanding the sewer district lines eastward from Gardner Lane to near Fairland East Elementary School, he said. The projects will allow for expansion of subdivisions and housing units, Kline said.
If the projects are funded, Kline said, the project could be let for bids this summer and construction could start this fall with completion in 2022.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved application for the grants during a meeting Wednesday.
The board also signed tax abatement agreements that would help two local industrial project, Pure Cycle in the Hanging Rock area, and Harbiston Walker in South Point.
The tax abatements would cut in half the amount of property tax owned by the two projects for a period of 10 years, Kline said. The board approved a similar tax abatement for Duke Energy in the Hanging Rock area more than a decade ago.
“It supports jobs for industrial projects,” Kline said.