IRONTON — Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said his office has a new policy to seek involuntary manslaughter charges against drug dealers who sell fentanyl to individuals who subsequently die from a drug overdose.
In two cases Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, individuals charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound pleaded guilty to reduced charges and face four-year prison sentences.
Kathlyn M. Gibson, 22, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, and a co-defendant, John Richard Kuhn, 22, of the 1700 block of Locus Street, Ashland, both pleaded guilty to amended lesser charges of reckless homicide and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. The charge of corrupting another with drugs was dismissed.
Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing for Kuhn for Aug. 31 and final sentencing for Gibson on Sept. 7.
Kuhn and Gibson pleaded guilty to selling drugs that contained fentanyl to Jonathan James Ratcliff last Nov. 24. Ratcliff then died of a drug overdose.
One big problem with fentanyl is that dealers and those who buy drugs that have fentanyl don’t know how much of the dangerous drug is contained in the pills, Anderson said.
In future cases where overdoses result and the prosecutor can determine who the dealer is, charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and drug trafficking will be filed, Anderson said.
Fines of up to $12,500 also can be imposed in the cases, Anderson said. The maximum prison term on reckless homicide is three years, and the drug charge carries a prison sentence of a year.
The Prosecutor’s Office has hired Perry Adkins, a former sheriff’s deputy and bailiff, as a full-time investigator to look into drug overdose deaths, Anderson said.
The office has received federal funds to pay for the investigations, he said.
“We are getting their cellphones,” Anderson said of those who die from drug overdoses to see if they can find out where the drugs came from. “We are going after drug dealers. We can seek involuntary manslaughter charges and push for 10-year prison sentences.”
