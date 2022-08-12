The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX court legal 01.jpg

IRONTON — Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said his office has a new policy to seek involuntary manslaughter charges against drug dealers who sell fentanyl to individuals who subsequently die from a drug overdose.

In two cases Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, individuals charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound pleaded guilty to reduced charges and face four-year prison sentences.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.