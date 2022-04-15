IRONTON — Lawrence County will be spending more than $2 million to pave county roads later this year.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved the county resurfacing 2022 Phase 2 project to the Shelly Company of Thornville, Ohio, for $2,084,339.23 earlier this week.
County Engineer Patrick Leighty said the money for Phase 2 paving this year comes from state gas tax funds. He expects additional funds for paving for townships, municipalities and additional county road paving after July 1. Issue 1 funds and grants will be included in that portion of the paving program this year, Leighty said.
The roads that are scheduled to be paved under Phase II include all of County Road 25, .2 of a mile of County Road 27 at Ohio 522, all of County Road 30, .5 of a mile of County Road 41S at Ohio 93, all of County Road 45, all of County Road 128, all of County Road 182 and all of County Road 400.
The paving could start next month and be completed by the fall, Leighty said.
In other action during the board meeting, the commissioners authorized Leighty’s office to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s annual road salt bid.
The board also:
Proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Lawrence County.
Approved a resolution repealing the additional 3% excise tax on hotel lodging. Those funds went to the county’s Visitor and Convention Bureau.
