IRONTON — An Ironton woman was sentenced to 17 months in prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Laura Nance, 37, of the 400 block of Mary Street, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Nance pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and admitted to violating community control sanctions.
In an unrelated case, Shyann Dodson, 31, of County Road 30, Kitts Hill, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
In other cases:
- James Damron, 50, of the 300 block of Delores Avenue, South Point, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get drug treatment after pleading guilty in a drug possession case.
- Heather Buchholz, 40, of Las Vegas, and a co-defendant, John Hudson, 43, of Henderson, Nevada, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, two counts of trafficking in hashish and two counts of possession of hashish. Hudson also was charged with possession of marijuana. Both were released on $50,000 recognizance bonds while the case is pending.
- Cedric Legette, 28, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated. He was released on a $30,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Michael Bailey, 35, of the 300 block of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of marijuana. He was released on a $25,000 bond while the case is pending.
- Shirley Diamond, 28, of the 800 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances and obstructing justice. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. Diamond also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while on bond.
- Robert Devaney Jr., 34. of Lesage, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Jeremy Townsend, 34, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $10,000 bond while the case is pending.