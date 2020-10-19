IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was sentenced to five years in prison in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court last week for having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm) and for violating community control sanctions.
Justin D. Hildreth, 28, of Township Road 935, South Point, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Hildreth also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
In an unrelated case, Delmar Jenkins, 31, of the 700 block of Vine Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and was sentenced to four years in prison.
In other cases:
- Nathaniel Blankenship, 40, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, rejected a plea offer in a drug case that would have sentenced him from four to six years in prison. He faces a maximum 12 year prison sentence in the case which is set for trial Nov. 10.
- Courtney Hazlett, 29, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Christopher Thompson, 46, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 400 hours of community service.
- Jeremy Dickess, 43, of Township Road 332, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to continue treatment at Riverside Recovery and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Katherine D. Stephens, 22, of the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington, pleaded to possession of cocaine. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to seek treatment pending further court proceedings.
- Stephen D. Spurlock, 41, of Glenwood, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Lora E. Clutters, 39, of Private Drive 954, Ironton, pleaded innocent in a drug case. She was released on a $15,000 recognizance case and ordered to seek treatment.
- Jonathan E. Collins, 23, of the 2600 block of Fields Avenue, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Wesley D. Hall, 46, of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent to receiving stolen property. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Gary A. Hay, 45, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- John F. Smith, 39, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded innocent in a felony case. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Paul Spencer, 26, of Sweetland, West Virginia, pleaded innocent in a felony case. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.