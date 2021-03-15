IRONTON — An Ironton man faces three-and-a-half year prison sentence after agreeing to a plea deal Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Richard Heaberlin II, 51, of Ora Richey Road, Ironton, agreed to plead guilty in a drug case and admitted to violating community control sanctions. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for March 17. Heaberlin faced more than seven years in prison in the case.
In an unrelated case, Heaven L. Mullens, 24, of Marion, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a treatment program. Her probation was transferred to Marion County.
In other cases:
- Ryan Detamore, 28, of Township Road 118, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty in a theft case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Wesley Hall, 46, of the 300 block of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on treatment in lieu of prison requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year. He was ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds in Ironton and do 200 hours of community service.
- Melissa K. Lyons, 44, of the 800 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent in a drug case and denied violating community control sanctions. A pretrial was set for March 31.
- Gary W. Munyan, 50, of the 1000 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- William S. Brown, 39, an Ironton area resident currently serving time in an Ohio prison, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs.
- Randall Vanpernis, 27, of Private Drive 567, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Phillip Morrison, 48, of Private Drive 53, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $35,000.