IRONTON — Bond was set at $500,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ironton man charged with the rape of three young girls and one count of tampering with evidence.
Dale Kelley, 66, of the 300 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, faces a maximum sentence of more than 50 years in prison if convicted. He was indicted on the charges last month. Each of the rape charges carries a maximum sentence of 16.5 years in prison while the tampering charge carries up to three years in prison.
Kelley pleaded innocent to the rape of a girl under the age of 13 earlier this year. He also pleaded innocent to the rape of two underage girls in 1994, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Judge Christen Finley set a pretrial in the case for Oct. 17.
In an unrelated case, Anthony Giamarrco, 24, of Lawrence County, was found competent to stand trial on charges of burglary, possession of controlled substances and theft from a person in a protected class. Finley set the case for trial Dec. 19.
In other cases:
n Skyler Cunningham, 23, of the 1400 blocks of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks. She was ordered to pay $1,150 in restitution and court costs. She also was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 400 hours of community sanctions.
n Comfort Goody, 32, of County Road 1, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to report and follow treatment requirements and failing a drug screen. She was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County
n Amanda Cochran, 37, of Railroad Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to get treatment at Spectrum Services and do 500 hours of community service.
n Lewis D. Ford, 47, of Township Road 1418, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor until the case is resolved.