IRONTON — Bond was set at $250,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a Dayton, Ohio, man in a drug case.
Trevelle M. Scott Sr., 45, pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking and possession of 854.24 grams of a fentanyl related compound and with having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm).
Scott is charged as being a major drug offender, which could add three to eight years to any prison sentence, upon conviction. The gun charge carries a maximum three-year sentence while the drug charge carries a maximum sentence, upon conviction, of 11 to 16 and a half years in prison, according to Judge Andy Ballard.
A pretrial in the case was set for Feb. 17.
In an unrelated case, Danny D. Pack, 45, of Louisa, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to forfeit $1,400 in his possession when arrested last year.
Two other gun-related charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
In other cases:
- Butch Castle, 43, of the 600 block of McClure Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to be drug and alcohol free for a year, get drug abuse treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
- David L. Wilson, 50, of Ohio 141, Waterloo, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault. Charges of disrupting public service and domestic violence were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.
- Jeremiah W. Jenkins, 20, of the 900 block of Keplar Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond, but ordered to get drug abuse treatment at a lockdown treatment facility.
Johnny D. Thompson, 40, of Private Drive 799, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and was ordered to get drug treatment.