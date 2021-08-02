IRONTON — A Proctorville area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to eight to 12 years in prison in a drug case.
Phillip Morrison, 49, of Private Drive 53, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to trafficking and possession of drugs, including possession of cocaine, illegal manufacturing of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, according to the office of Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Kurtlen Brown, 32, of the 2400 block of Adams Avenue, Ashland, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He faces from seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison. Finley set final sentencing in the drug case for Sept. 22.
In other cases:
Keith McKinney, 27, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was found competent to stand trial on 100 counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty in the case. Another evaluation was ordered to find if McKinney was competent at the time the alleged acts took place.
Russell Carrier, 53, of Hurricane, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in a theft case. Carrier was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a 60-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service and pay $6,710.82 in restitution.
Sam Bays, 42, of Milton, pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service, get treatment and forfeit $476 in cash.
Michael Fields, 21, of Charleston, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Bond was set at $5,000.
Dickie Wilson, 40, of Depot Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. He was released on a $50,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
A drug charge against Travis Cline, 27, of Advance Court, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was dismissed.
Austin Carman, 19, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to burglary. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.