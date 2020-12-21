IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man was sentenced to four to six years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Frederick D. Martin, 48, of County Road 1, South Point, earlier pleaded guilty to trafficking in 28 grams of meth.
He was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Martin could be released from prison after serving two years in prison if he has a clean record while in prison.
In an unrelated case, Ellen Y. Witten, 62, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and admitted violating community control sanctions. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Witten could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County to complete a 135-day program there.
In other cases:
- A $25,000 bond for Santonio Wilson, 38, of of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was increased to $250,000 during a pre-trial hearing after getting a DNA report from the Ohio Bureau of Investigations. Wilson is charged with corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Ballard also allowed defense counsel to hire an expert to challenge the DNA evidence.
- Scott M. Jenkins, 21, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service. The sentence begins after Jenkins completes a sentence in Kentucky.
- Caleb Cade, 21, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.
- Keith M. Wetzel, 53, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and violating community control sanctions. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. Wetzel also was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and to continue treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Donald J. Porter, 42, of Township Road 1079, Chesapeake, admitted failing an intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR.