IRONTON - A Lawrence County man was sentenced last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison for burglary.
Christopher S. Pollitt, 31, of Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard after Pollitt pleaded guilty to burglary. Pollitt also was credited for 127 days already spent behind bars.
In an unrelated case, Jason D. Dalton, 44, of Daisy Drive, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to four years in prison. Ballard also suspended Dalton's driver's license for six years and ordered him to pay $60 in restitution.
In other cases:
William Salyers, 38, of the 600 block of Cliff Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability. Ballard sentenced him to three years in prison after denying a motion to withdraw his guilty pleas. Salyers admitted to taking drugs at least four times during a 14-day period prior to sentencing.
Kenda Sark, of Ohio 93, Ironton, admitted testing positive for drugs and was ordered to continue on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
Andrew Johnston, 33, of County Road 17, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to seven months in prison.
Brandon Porter, 30, of North 2nd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Randolph M. Wagoner, 56, of Columbus, rejected a plea deal in a drug case that could have sentenced him to four to six years in prison. He faces a maximum sentence of eight to 12 years.
Casey Baker, 28, of the 200 block of 3rd Avenue, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to domestic violence. Bond was set at $25,000. If released on bond, he will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor.
Michael A. Cleage, 51, of Columbus, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond.
Joshua D. Smith, 33, of Township Road 1160, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.