IRONTON — In 2007, a group of Ironton citizens organized Ironton in Bloom to make our hometown a better place to live, work and play. In the first year, Ironton in Bloom put pots of flowers in downtown Ironton and placed “Yard of the Month” signs in particularly attractive yards.
The first Yard of the Month in 2021 is Mark and Cathy Culbertson’s home at 1227 N. 2nd St. The Culbertsons have done the work themselves with the help of their little buddy, Aaron Reed. Their lovely yard has been an ongoing project for many years. As they plan and work, they find that as they complete one thing they have plans for a new project.
The Yard of the Month sign is Ironton In Bloom’s way of thanking residents like the Culbertsons for making Ironton a more beautiful city.
When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, please message Ironton in Bloom’s Facebook page, call Carol Allen at 740-550-5655, or email irontoninbloom.com.