IRONTON — Cutting off a court-provided ankle monitor likely will end up with at least a three-year prison sentence in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard.
Ballard and several other judges have been trying to keep the population down at the overcrowded Lawrence County Jail by releasing prisoners on an ankle monitor in cases that haven’t yet been decided.
The problem is that 15 people thus far this year have cut off their ankle monitors, according to Carl Bowen, chief county probation officer.
When those people are picked back up, they can face charges of escape, tampering with evidence and felony vandalism, charges that can carry up to seven years in prison.
“If I get a plea, we’re looking at a three-year prison term for cutting off an ankle monitor,” Ballard said Wednesday.
If the monitors are recovered, it can cost $650 to get the monitor back in service, Bowen said.
Ballard said he wants to set an example for those who cut off their ankle monitor.
“It bothers me that you damaged a monitor I put on you,” Ballard said to one defendant Wednesday.
Daniel S. Jenkins, 43, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence, vandalism and failing to comply with a court-ordered intervention plan in a drug possession case.
Another defendant agreed to plead guilty in a drug case that ended up with three more felony charges including escape, tampering with evidence and felony vandalism being added later after another ankle monitor was cut off prior to the case coming to trial.
That case was continued to this week, but the defendant faces four years and 11 months in prison with a potential judicial release after serving three years.