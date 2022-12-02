The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The D.M. Davis Voice Choirs from Jackson, Ohio, will perform Ironton Council for the Arts’ annual Christmas concert on Dec. 11 at Ironton High School.

 Submitted photo

IRONTON — The Ironton Council for the Arts presents its annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Ironton High School Auditorium. Featured performers are the 35-member D.M. Davis Ladies’, Men’s, and Mixed Choirs from Jackson, Ohio.

The performance will feature Christmas and holiday seasonal favorites. Several choir members were recently selected to perform Handel’s Messiah at Carnegie Hall with other singers from around the world.

