The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — Dave Ruch, a full-time musician, researcher, performer, and Public Scholar for the New York Council for the Humanities will perform a program titled “Dead Roots: the Folk, Blues, Appalachian and Jug Band Roots of the Grateful Dead” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.

The program is presented by the Ironton Council for the Arts. Admission is $15 and tickets will be available at the performance; the concert is free for students. The church is handicap accessible with a lift chair to the sanctuary available through the basement entrance and a ramp leading to the sanctuary in the back of the church.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.