Dave Ruch, a New York musician and teaching artist, will perform “Dead Roots: the Folk, Blues, Appalachian and Jug Band Roots of the Grateful Dead” at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
Dave Ruch, a New York musician and teaching artist, will perform “Dead Roots: the Folk, Blues, Appalachian and Jug Band Roots of the Grateful Dead” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
Dave Ruch, a New York musician and teaching artist, will perform “Dead Roots: the Folk, Blues, Appalachian and Jug Band Roots of the Grateful Dead” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
Dave Ruch, a New York musician and teaching artist, will perform “Dead Roots: the Folk, Blues, Appalachian and Jug Band Roots of the Grateful Dead” at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
Submitted photo
Dave Ruch, a New York musician and teaching artist, will perform “Dead Roots: the Folk, Blues, Appalachian and Jug Band Roots of the Grateful Dead” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
Submitted
Dave Ruch, a New York musician and teaching artist, will perform “Dead Roots: the Folk, Blues, Appalachian and Jug Band Roots of the Grateful Dead” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
IRONTON — Dave Ruch, a full-time musician, researcher, performer, and Public Scholar for the New York Council for the Humanities will perform a program titled “Dead Roots: the Folk, Blues, Appalachian and Jug Band Roots of the Grateful Dead” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
The program is presented by the Ironton Council for the Arts. Admission is $15 and tickets will be available at the performance; the concert is free for students. The church is handicap accessible with a lift chair to the sanctuary available through the basement entrance and a ramp leading to the sanctuary in the back of the church.
Ruch’s work has been featured on American Public Media, in Emmy Award-winning documentaries, and on stages across North America and the U.K. He delights adult audiences with authentic songs and stories from the people who built and settled our communities — – farmers, domestics, lumbermen, fiddlers, women, soldiers, children, immigrants, sailors, Native Americans, canallers, and more.
Ruch finds his song material in dusty archives, obscure songbooks, diaries, old field recordings, scholarly journals and sometimes from his own children, and brings these gems to life with great skill on banjo, guitar, mandolin, octave mandolin, bones, spoons, washboard and jaw harp.
Ruch graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and business. His discomfort in the corporate world led to his fledgling beginnings as a full-time musician in 1992, and a devastating case of tendinitis in 1994 took him out of the world of four-hour-long performances in clubs and into the world of educational entertainment. He now performs for and works with groups of adults, kids, school students and others, connecting history and culture with music while having as much fun as possible.
Ruch works in schools, does educational concerts for adults, researches “heritage” music and regional culture, records, plays electric guitar in a band or two including an original “jam band,” runs a whole series of distance-learning programs, coaches other artists and teaches people to play the spoons.
Some of Ruch’s remarkable projects include an Emmy-winning PBS documentary called “Songs to Keep,” an award-winning website called “W is for the Woods,” a 10-year run as a “Speaker in the Humanities” for the New York Council for the Humanities (NYCH), a new appointment as a Public Scholar for NYCH, a concert tour in the U.K., articles for The Huffington Post, a slate of well over 2,000 school performances, a network TV appearance, a global online singalong for 27,000 students. (This article was excerpted from Dave Ruch’s website https://daveruch.com/about-dave/#)
The Ironton Council for the Arts would like to thank the Ohio Arts Council for awarding the council its first-ever Art Start grant, which will be used to help defray the cost of performance fees and operating expenses for the 2022-23 concert season.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.