The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

THEFT AND VANDALISM: Authorities at Dawson Bryant Elementary School reported last week that someone broke into the school, emptied several fire extinguishers in the school, took several laptop computers, cash, and some clothing from lost and found, and then stole a bus. Authorities from the Greenfield, Ohio, Police Department in Highland County — about 85 miles away — reported finding a Dawson Bryant School bus, which was returned, undamaged, to the school. Security cameras subsequently showed two residents from a Mended Reeds juvenile facility were the ones who broke into the school and ransacked several rooms.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you