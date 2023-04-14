IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THEFT AND VANDALISM: Authorities at Dawson Bryant Elementary School reported last week that someone broke into the school, emptied several fire extinguishers in the school, took several laptop computers, cash, and some clothing from lost and found, and then stole a bus. Authorities from the Greenfield, Ohio, Police Department in Highland County — about 85 miles away — reported finding a Dawson Bryant School bus, which was returned, undamaged, to the school. Security cameras subsequently showed two residents from a Mended Reeds juvenile facility were the ones who broke into the school and ransacked several rooms.
WARRANT: Following a traffic stop last week, one person was arrested on a warrant from Lawrence County Municipal Court. Some suspected drugs found in a search of the vehicle were to be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
ASSAULT: Several people were arrested last week following a fight in the Proctorville area. Those involved were transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week on County Road 1, a sheriff’s deputy arrested one person and transported them to jail while another person was transported to St. Mary’s in Ironton.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a Lawrence County man who threatened to kill several relatives. The man was transported to jail.
TRAFFIC STOP: Following a traffic stop, a man told a sheriff’s deputy he had meth and fentanyl in his possession. A bag containing .88 of a gram of fentanyl was weighed.
THEFT: A Catlettsburg, Kentucky, man reported earlier this week that someone a 15-foot boat and trailer from a parking lot in the South Point area.
THEFT: An Ironton High School student reported last week that his wallet and phone were stolen. The items subsequently were recovered.
THEFT: An Ironton man told authorities earlier this week that someone obtained a phone and opened an account in his name. A company was seeking $1,756.28 from him.
