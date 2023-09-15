COAL GROVE, Ohio — A grand opening for the new fieldhouse and a new student multipurpose center at Dawson-Bryant school district is scheduled for today, according to Superintendent Ellen Adkins.
“We’re excited about the opportunity this provides for our schools,” Adkins said earlier this week. “We’re excited for Friday.”
Ground was broken in August of last year for the two buildings located on the high school campus, said Bradley D. Miller, school system treasurer. The grand opening for the two buildings is set for 5 p.m. Friday at Lemaster Stadium/Patterson Field, he said.
The projects cost the district about $4 million, he said. “We envision the student multipurpose center being used all day,” Miller said.
Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony in the multipurpose center, Miller said.
The homecoming football game between the Hornets and the Chesapeake Panthers is set at Dawson-Bryant at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Hornet Band Boosters will serve a turkey dinner in the high school cafeteria between 3 and 6 p.m. The cost is $7.
A halftime performance is scheduled at the game by the Hornet Band of Pride and Hornet Varsity Cheerleaders as well as high school homecoming court activities, according to Miller.
One of the buildings has room for indoor football activities, the high school band and batting cages, he said.
The fieldhouse will have a weight room, a multipurpose field, and space for middle school and high school girls track, Adkins said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.