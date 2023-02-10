The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Holzer Health System Inpatient Psychiatric Unit, and the Alzheimer’s Association are joining together to offer the community virtual education about dementia for family members who may be seeking to understand more about the condition and how best to help their loved one.

Conversations with family members who are showing signs of dementia can be challenging and uncomfortable. The fear or lack of awareness that may accompany these conversations can result in delays that have serious consequences for the entire family. Common difficult discussions can include: going to the doctor; when to stop driving; and making legal and financial plans.

