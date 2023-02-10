RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Holzer Health System Inpatient Psychiatric Unit, and the Alzheimer’s Association are joining together to offer the community virtual education about dementia for family members who may be seeking to understand more about the condition and how best to help their loved one.
Conversations with family members who are showing signs of dementia can be challenging and uncomfortable. The fear or lack of awareness that may accompany these conversations can result in delays that have serious consequences for the entire family. Common difficult discussions can include: going to the doctor; when to stop driving; and making legal and financial plans.
“Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning” is an educational workshop that offers tips to assist families in having honest and caring conversations with family members about dementia. The workshop reinforces the need to plan ahead and build a care team that communicates well in order to reduce the stress that can accompany a disease like Alzheimer’s and connects you with helpful resources to enhance quality of life for everyone involved.
These community presentations will be offered through a virtual format. Those interested can register online at www.aaa7.org — when at the Home Page, go to the “Training” tab and then click on “Training Calendar.” Click on the date you wish to attend and register.
Each session will be the same content, provided four times throughout the year. Each presentation will last around an hour. Presentations in 2023 will be held on the following Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: Feb. 14, May 9, Aug. 8 and Nov. 14.
For more information about “Dementia Conversations,” call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for the Training Department. You can also e-mail info@aaa7.org.
The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services 10 Southern Ohio counties, including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711); visit www.aaa7.org; email info@aaa7.org; or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.
