COLUMBUS — State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, issued a news release commending the decision by Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Dorothy Pelanda to waive the required $50,000 local match for the Agricultural Society Facilities Grant Program.
“During these times of financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I support the governor and Director Pelanda’s decision to deliver funds to the fairs,” Johnson said.
“While there is still uncertainty around the upcoming fair season, I am happy that our fairs will have access to these important funds.”
A provision added by the Senate in the state’s main operating budget set aside $4.7 million in the program to help fairs make necessary fairground improvements.
Fairs could apply for the $50,000 grant with a required $50,000 match from local businesses and local government. The waiver would allow all county and independent fairs to access money for improvements without having the local match.
To qualify, Agricultural Societies must submit their applications to ODA by May 30. Application materials can be found online at https://agri.ohio.gov/.