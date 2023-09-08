The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they say stole an axe and tried to gain entry to a home on Ohio 93 near County Road 44. The man, identified as Josh Sparks, subsequently attacked a vehicle on Ohio 93 after he was walking in the roadway, according to the report. Deputies deployed a taser and pepper spray before handcuffing the man and transporting him to jail.

