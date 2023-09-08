IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they say stole an axe and tried to gain entry to a home on Ohio 93 near County Road 44. The man, identified as Josh Sparks, subsequently attacked a vehicle on Ohio 93 after he was walking in the roadway, according to the report. Deputies deployed a taser and pepper spray before handcuffing the man and transporting him to jail.
ESCAPE: Two runaway males escaped from the Lawrence County Juvenile Center last week. Information about the escape was blacked out by employees.
THEFT: A representative of Aztec self-storage reported last week that someone broke into a unit and stole a lawn trimmer, a metric tool set, a portable charger and a .22-caliber Ruger. The items were valued at $1,200.
THEFT: A Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone stole a Polaris ATV from an attached garage.
SEXUAL ALLEGATION: A sexual abuse/rape case was reported to the sheriff’s office last week, but the allegations were blacked out and not available for release.
