By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
IRONTON - A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five years in prison in a drug case.
Keith J. Meadows, 22, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and three counts of aggravated trafficking in heroin.
He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Meadows could be eligible for early release from prison after serving two years in prison. He also was given credit for 180 days already spent in custody.
In an unrelated case, Brittany N. Sparks, 32, of Private Drive 135, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, failure to appear and complicity to trafficking in drugs. She was sentenced by Finley to 36 months in prison and given credit for 145 days already spent in jail.
In other cases:
n Tara Payne, 30, of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of prohibited items on the grounds of a detention facility, resisting arrest and misdemeanor theft. Finley sentenced her to 30 months in prison. Payne could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving six months. The program at STAR could take up to six months to complete. Payne also was given credit for nearly two months already served.
n Zachary Almekinder, 30, of the 4500 block of Roberts Drive, Ashland, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property. He was sentenced by Finley to serve a year in prison.
n Waylon Riffe, 25, of County Road 22, Ironton, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year, get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton, complete the program at STAR and do 400 hours of community service.
n Jalen Goodwin, 22, of the 500 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.
n James B. Schwab, 43, of Township Road 1050, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor until the case is settled.