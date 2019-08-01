SOUTH POINT, Ohio - The Lawrence Economic Development Corp. is seeking money for two new shell buildings, one in Ironton and one in The Point, a South Point industrial park.
Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation that is overseeing development of the industrial park, made the announcement Tuesday during a semi-annual meeting of the development group.
Dingus said he hoped to secure the funding soon, possibly by early August, that would allow the two shell buildings to begin construction this year. A possible site for the Ironton shell building would be adjacent to the old Ironton Steel plant, he said.
Meanwhile, one of the spec buildings in the industrial park has a new tenant, Dingus said. Keurig Dr Pepper has signed a 15-year lease for the 32,500-square-foot building adjacent to Bimbo Bakery in the industrial park.
"We also have a corporate client interested in a two-year lease" at the former 7UP bottling plant, Dingus said.
While the company didn't announce how many jobs would be coming to the distribution plant, Jeremy Clay, director of the industrial park, said there currently are about 700 people working in The Point.
Keurig had a groundbreaking for the distributing plant at noon Tuesday. The company formerly was located at the 7UP bottling plant along County Road 1. Excell Scaffolding, which was formerly located in Spec 5, has relocated to a larger building in the industrial park, Clay said.
Keurig has purchased Dr Pepper Snapple, making it the third-largest soda beverage company in North America, he said.
The bottling distributor is located at 412 Commerce Drive in the industrial park.
"We're excited to have them in the (industrial) park," said Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
It will distribute products to more than 30 counties in the Tri-State, according to a company official.
Economic development officials also are trying to secure more than $1 million for a new sewer line to the Southern Ohio Industrial District at the former Dow Chemical site in Hamilton Township, Dingus said.
"We have three empty buildings there we're trying to develop," Dingus said.