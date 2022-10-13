The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dever

RIO GRANDE, Ohio -- Melissa Dever, BSW, LSW, was recently named executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7, according to Charles Harper, president of the AAA7 Board of Trustees.

Dever joins the AAA7 from the Alzheimer’s Association, where she served as the program director of the Cincinnati and Miami Valley chapters. Other work experience includes director of the Patient Navigator Program at Holzer Health Systems, and previously with the Area Agency on Aging District 7 where she served as an assessor/case manager. Dever earned her bachelor's of social work from the University of Rio Grande.

