MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled bobbleheads of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $5 from every DeWine and Action bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which is the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $160,000 for through the sale of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx bobbleheads.
DeWine, who assumed office on Jan. 14, 2019, has received considerable national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic starting in early March, when he cancelled events before any cases or deaths had been reported. The cancellation was widely regarded as “radical” at the time, but was soon followed by social distancing and isolation measures across the country.
The 73-year-old DeWine, a native of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is among Ohio’s most well-known politicians after serving in elected office for four decades, including as a state lawmaker, congressman, lieutenant governor and state attorney general. He became the oldest person elected governor in Ohio after defeating Richard Cordray by a margin of about 4 percent to succeed term-limited Republican Governor John Kasich in the 2018 gubernatorial election.
Determined to have the right person in charge during a crisis, DeWine made Acton his final cabinet pick as director of the Department of Health after a lengthy search process in February 2019. The first woman to occupy the post, the Youngstown, Ohio, native previously taught at Ohio State University as an associate professor of public health. She also worked at the Columbus Foundation as a grants manager and was the director of Project LOVE (Love Our kids, Vaccinate Early).
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, CNN referred to Acton as “the Buckeye State’s version of the straight-talking Dr. Anthony Fauci.” Acton advised DeWine, who became the first governor in the nation to shut down schools and limit gatherings to no more than 100 people, despite the fact that Ohio had only three confirmed cases at the time. Ohio was also the first state to shut down bars and restaurants when it had fewer than 40 confirmed cases. In addition, Acton was instrumental in the decision to postpone Ohio’s 2020 primary election, which was slated for March 17.
Acton, who predicted in early March that the COVID-19 outbreak will “be the thing this generation remembers,” received the Spirit of Columbus award on April 17. Columbus-based T-shirt manufacturer Homage released a T-shirt in March that paid tribute to Acton proclaiming, “Not all heroes wear capes.”
The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in July. On a base bearing his name, the governor’s bobblehead features DeWine wearing a suit and standing at a podium as he makes an announcement during a press briefing. Acton’s bobblehead features her wearing a white lab coat and standing at a podium adorned with the state flag as she makes an announcement during a press briefing.
“During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor DeWine and other governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be releasing the bobblehead today....“After releasing the bobblehead of Governor DeWine, we received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Acton, who has been instrumental in the continued fight against the coronavirus.”
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals and teams across the country. The organization can be found online at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/ and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.