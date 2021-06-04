COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elizabeth “Beth” Dial, of Scottown, Ohio, was awarded a $2,000 scholarship in Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ Technical Scholarship competition, held April 30.
Beth and Thomas Dial have been members of Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc., for 12 years, according to a news release. Beth Dial has enrolled in the Registered Nurse program at Collins Career Technical Center, and is currently an LPN at Marshall University’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, in Huntington. The Dials have one daughter.
“Getting this scholarship will help me get closer to my goal of going back to school to obtain this [RN] degree,” Beth said in the news release.
“With the aid of this scholarship, reaching this goal would be made more possible. I want to show my daughter that no matter how old that you are, there is still room to grow in knowledge and that you are never too old to learn new things.”
Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives offers its newest scholarship, this Technical Scholarship, to electric cooperative members or their children to pursue technical training. Since starting this scholarship in 2017, OEC has awarded $15,500 in Technical Scholarships.
