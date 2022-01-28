SOUTH POINT, Ohio — 2021 was a good, strong year for Lawrence County’s economy — and 2022 could be just as positive, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation.
The county’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.5%, he said. New jobs could allow people currently making $10 to $12 an hour to earn $18 to $25 per hour in several industries, he said.
The closing of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital and COVID-19 were among the negatives, but the number of new jobs has been a positive, Dingus said.
Engineering Profiles is opening a new plant in the Franklin Furnace area that could provide some 60 jobs, Dingus said. Hiring is under way for the plastics building productions plant, he said.
A new, 60,000-square-foot shell building is planned at The Point, a South Point industrial park. It will have loading docks, a capacity for rail and for cranes, making it “a desirable building,” Dingus said.
Site prep is under way, and the shell building could be ready by late spring or early summer, Dingus said.
“We’ve had a couple of inquiries on it already,” he said.
Once that building is complete, the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Chamber of Commerce, will begin design on a new shell building at The Point, he said.
The development corporation also is looking to build two or three smaller shell buildings at the South Ironton industrial park and the former Ironton Iron site, both in Ironton, he said.
Several other buildings at the former Dow Chemical site also could be developed this year, he said.
Meanwhile, Pure Cycle, a plastics conversion plant, is under construction in Franklin Furnace. The plant, which is to open this summer or fall, will provide about 70 jobs, Dingus said.
Several other projects he can’t talk about publicly also could provide additional jobs to the Tri-State, Dingus said. “We’re getting a number of inquiries about firms coming to Lawrence County,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.