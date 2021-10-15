PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Ricky Bobby just made a cross-country trek — likely with his head out the window, tongue flapping in the wind, most of the way.
At least, this writer presumes that was the case, because Ricky Bobby is a dog.
Named after the lead character in the cult-classic racing film “Talladega Nights,” Ricky Bobby the pooch is also a living symbol of his master Tim Russ’ love for racing and part of the reason they made the 2,500-mile drive from Oregon to Portsmouth, Ohio.
The other part of that reason is Carl Short’s 41st Annual General Tires Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries through Saturday, Oct. 16, at Portsmouth Raceway Park. With super-late model drivers jostling for an unprecedented $100,000 payout, the race is destined to be more than exciting enough to warrant a cross-country trip, and Ricky Bobby and his owner will be joined by race fans from across the country at the much-anticipated climax to the 2021 dirt track season.
“Scioto County, especially, has a great tradition of dirt track racing. This race is just unbelievable. We’re very proud of what we have here. We’re coming up on year 10,” Chuck Greenslate, advertising executive at WNXT and WZZZ in Portsmouth and the public address announcer for Portsmouth Raceway Park said during a news conference at the track on Wednesday. “It’s one of the biggest dirt track races that there is — $100,000 payout, quarter-million-dollar purse.”
Open-wheel modified driver Jeremy Rayburn, from Jackson, Ohio, is hopeful his name can be added to the winners’ roster and he can take home the $5,000 prize from his class.
“This is a show we look forward to every year. You start out the year, it’s kind of like football, you’re always looking to win the Super Bowl or something, and this is — at the end of the year, we’re looking to get better, we strive to get better every week, we’re hoping to come down here and run well. My friends I race with, we’re always talking about trying to get down here to the (Dirt Track World Championship).”
The weekend is not only a big deal for drivers and race fans, but also for the Portsmouth and greater Tri-State area community, Greenslate said.
“What it does for the community is incredible — it gives a great spike to the economy. We’re seeing the city of Portsmouth really embrace it more and more with every passing year. Just over in town today, you can see ‘Welcome Race Fans’ signs up everywhere,” Greenslate said. “What it does for the local hotels and restaurants is just absolutely incredible. A lot of good comes about in this particular region because of this event.”
Greenslate said even casual race fans or those who know nothing at all about the sport would likely enjoy the spectacle at Portsmouth Raceway Park this weekend. But if you go, make sure to bring cash because neither the gate nor concessions stands accept credit or debit, and there is no ATM on site.
The racing got underway Thursday evening with the modifieds. It continues today and Saturday, with the 100-lap super-late model feature set for Saturday evening. Online ticket sales are closed, but tickets can still be purchased at the gates.
Friday, Oct. 15 Saturday, Oct. 16 Only
- 2-Day All Access Pit Pass: All Ages — $75
- 2-Day General Admission: Adults Ages 18 & up — $65
- 2-Day General Admission. Students Ages 12-17 — $40
- 2-Day General Admission: Children Ages 7-11 — $25
- 2-Day General Admission: Children Ages 6 & under — Free
Saturday, Oct. 16
- 1-Day All Access Pit Pass: All Ages — $60
- 1-Day General Admission: Adults Ages 18 & up — $50
- 1-Day General Admission. Students Ages 12-17 — $30
- 1-Day General Admission: Children Ages 7-11 — $15
- 1-Day General Admission: Children Ages 6 & under — Free
- THERE ARE NO SINGLE DAY TICKETS SOLD FOR THURSDAY OR FRIDAY.
All questions should be directed to the track office 740-354-3278 on race days. More information can be found online at http://www.thedtwc.com/ and http://www.portsraceway.com/.