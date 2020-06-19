The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
BURGLARY: Responding to a call of shots fired last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Desaree N. Johnson, 28, of the 600 block of Lane Street, Coal Grove, on charges of burglary, theft of a firearm, resisting arrest and discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Duane E. Taylor, 36, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, on a felony charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. The victim, who is pregnant, said the suspect grabbed her hand and bit her fingers, drawing blood.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 30-year-old Huntington woman reported last week that a Proctorville man punched a woman at a residence in Fayette Township, grabbed her by the throat and tried to run her and her mother over with his vehicle before leaving.
RAPE: A 41-year-old Ironton woman reported she was raped and held against her will in Lawrence County for several days. The woman was dazed and was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center, but left before a rape kit was done.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 22-year-old Caldwell, Ohio, woman reported last week that the father of their child choked her until she was unconscious and later slammed her head against a wall, dragged her down a hallway and started choking her again and then hit her twice and threatened to kill her. The man left before authorities arrived.
THEFT OF FIREARMS: A 53-year-old Fayette Township resident reported last week that someone stole two of his firearms valued at $900.
MISUSE OF A CREDIT CARD: A 24-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that someone stole $952.56 from her banking account, apparently after getting her credit card information.
OVERDOSE, SHOPLIFTING: The sheriff’s department responded to five overdoses and charged four people on misdemeanor theft charges for shoplifting from Walmart over the past week.