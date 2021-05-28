The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this month, sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman in Windsor Township on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence. Adam L. McClain, 31, of County Road 61, Kitts Hill, also was charged with disrupting public service, a felony.
ASSAULT: A 14-year-old Chesapeake area high school student was transported to the Lawrence County Detention Center after he choked another student, who passed out and hit his head as he fell down.
ASSAULT: A 25-year-old Chesapeake man reported earlier this month that another man at Riverside Recovery punched him in the side and back of his head. A 32-year-old Chesapeake man was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge and transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 20-year-old South Point area woman reported earlier this month that her boyfriend choked her, bit her on the arm and pushed her face down into the couch. The man left before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 20-year-old South Point area woman reported earlier this month that her boyfriend punched her in the face. The man left before authorities arrived.