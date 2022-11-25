IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 43-year-old Proctorville area man and a 27-year-old Proctorville area woman and transported them both to jail on charges of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 20-year-old Portsmouth area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old Proctorville area woman on a charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 36-year-old Ironton area woman on a charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 28-year-old South Point woman on a charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 16-year-old South Point area girl and transported her to the Lawrence County Group Home.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call over the weekend, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 23-year-old South Point area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call over the weekend, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 32-year-old Willow Wood area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
