IRONTON—The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s reports:
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, MENACING: A Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy was called to an Ironton residence in response to a domestic violence situation. The caller advised that a 38-year-old man at the residence was intoxicated and starting to scream and throw things, becoming increasingly violent. The man also threatened to kill a neighbor up the road and was arrested following the incident.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, RESISTING ARREST: A 75-year-old Pedro area woman reported that her 52-year-old son was trashing the house as well as trying to burn it down. When a Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy arrived, he was met with the smell of smoke from inside the house. The man attempted to flee, but was eventually detained and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. The caller also advised that the man needs some help with his mental health.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 28-year-old South Point woman reported earlier this month that her estranged husband had been following her, preventing her from taking legal action against him and threatening to kill her. A Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at her residence, where the woman flagged the officer down inside. The 27-year-old Huntington man was inside his vehicle in her driveway as well. The woman showed the officer texts from her phone and photos showing her claims. The man was arrested for domestic violence, aggravated menacing, unlawful restraint and menacing by stalking.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the Traveler’s Motel in Chesapeake earlier this month for a domestic violence situation. A 40-year-old Proctorville area woman met an officer, who observed blood coming from her mouth. She advised him that she and a 32-year-old Chesapeake area man had been drinking in a room next door, and when they got back to their room, he began striking her in the mouth with his fist. The sheriff’s deputy observed that the man had a cut on his knuckle and blood on his shirt. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail, while the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
INDUCING PANIC, MAKING TERRORISTIC THREATS: A 19-year-old Ironton man was arrested earlier this month for a social media post threatening to “shoot up” the Collins Career Center. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
THEFT: A 25-year-old Ironton area man reported that he believed his ex-girlfriend, a 27-year-old Franklin Furnace woman, accessed his debit card and made purchases of over $1,000 with it on Amazon. The man showed the sheriff’s deputy bank statements and also said he contacted Amazon about the issue. A run through a search for the woman’s name turned up nothing, and attempts to contact her have not been successful to this point.