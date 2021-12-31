IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s reports:
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 63-year-old Ironton area man reported that his son was threatening violence against him and yelling at him earlier this month. Upon a sheriff’s deputy’s arrival, the caller’s son was found to be yelling and would not comply with the officer’s orders. The 39-year-old Ironton man stated that the argument ensued over a dog that he thought was missing, but was found to be not. Following being tased and pepper sprayed by the deputy, the caller’s son was arrested and transported to the county jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: County sheriff’s deputies arrived to a residence in the South Point area in response to a domestic violence situation earlier this month. A 43-year-old woman reported that her ex-husband was inside arguing with a neighbor and destroying the place. The woman said the 45-year-old man showed up and was not welcome, but had no place else to stay. She also stated that he suffers from some things involving his mental health. The man was arrested and taken to the county jail for this incident, as well as a prior warrant from the county municipal court involving domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A county sheriff’s deputy arrived to a Scottown area residence earlier this month, responding to a domestic violence situation. The caller was a child of the couple who was fighting, and was able to get out and call 911. The deputy arrived and found the woman with her children in a vehicle getting ready to leave. It was determined that a 37-year-old Windsor Township area man and the father of the children had begun dragging the woman around the house by the hair. The man was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the county jail. He also still had an active warrant from 2017.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 32-year-old Ironton area woman reported that her husband had broken the window of the front door, as well as grabbed her by the head and hair. The 36-year-old man stated that he did break the window of the door because his wife had locked him out. The man was arrested and transported to the county jail earlier this month.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: County sheriff’s deputies arrived to a Kitts Hill area residence earlier this month, responding to a domestic violence situation, where a 79-year-old man was covered in blood. He stated to them that his live-in girlfriend had punched him and made him bleed. Officers then confronted the 32-year-old woman who stated that the man had fallen. The deputy told her he didn’t believe her, and then she admitted that they were arguing over his allegedly being mean to her teenage daughter. The woman was arrested for domestic violence.
THEFT: A 71-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported earlier this month that someone had stolen windows out of a house that she owns and is fixing up. She stated to sheriff’s deputies that she believes her son, a 36-year-old Chesapeake area man, had done it. She said she did not see him do it, but he has stolen things from her in the past and lives next door to the house. She said the windows were worth about $3,000.
THEFT (MOTOR VEHICLE): A 21-year-old Ironton area man reported that someone had stolen his black 2006 Jeep Liberty that was parked in front of the residence earlier this month. He stated that the keys had been somewhere in the vehicle, but that it must have been ransacked for them to be found and then stolen. The vehicle was entered as stolen.