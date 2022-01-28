BURGLARY: A West Virginia man who owns property in the Pedro area reported last week that someone stole several chain saws and tools along with several weapons and ammunition and a trail camera. The items were valued at $4,506.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 47-year-old Windsor Township area woman reported last week that her husband grabbed her by the throat during an argument. The man left before authorities arrived.
ASSAULT: An employee at the Country Hearth motel reported last week that when she asked a man to quiet down, he shoved her against a wall before letting her go. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 24-year-old Sandy Hook, Kentucky, man on a misdemeanor assault charge and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 46-year-old Coal Grove man reported last week that his estranged wife used a baseball bat to break out several windows of a residence he owns in Coal Grove. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 34-year-old Ironton woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
THEFT: A Huntington man was arrested earlier this month at the Wal-Mart store in Fayette Township on a misdemeanor charge of theft for shoplifting items valued at more than $140. He was transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 35-year-old Proctorville area woman reported earlier this month that her live-in boyfriend beat her up and she fled to the Rome Township Volunteer Fire Department for aid.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 50-year-old Proctorville area woman reported earlier this month that her husband grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground, then grabbed her by the arm and threw her to the ground again.
