IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 35-year-old Chesapeake area man on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 23-year-old Kermit, West Virginia, area man on charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 22-year-old Chesapeake area woman on charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 56-year-old Hamilton Township woman and transported her to jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 47-year-old Ironton area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A representative of Guardian Services reported earlier this week that someone stole a welder valued at $12,000.
IDENTITY FRAUD: A Proctorville area woman reported she had been fraudulently charged for $7,031.42 in funeral costs from a Hamlin, West Virginia, firm.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting call earlier this week from Wal-Mart, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a Westwood area man on misdemeanor charges of theft and resisting arrest and transported him to jail.
