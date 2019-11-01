IRONTON — Work is under way on a downtown improvement project that includes new restrooms, moving a railroad caboose behind the city splash park and seeking funds to put up fencing adjacent to the Norfolk and Southern railroad tracks.
The Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization helped secure around $120,000 to turn the old Department of Transportation building near the splash park into public restrooms, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the organization.
Community development block grant money was secured for the project, Kline said.
“We wanted to make the area more kid-friendly,” Kline said.
The project also included moving an old caboose that was located outside the Center Street floodwall to near the splash park and rest rooms, he said. The caboose had to be moved since more room was needed for a trails project on the river side of the floodwall, Kline said.
The caboose is being repainted and a Detroit, Toledo and Ironton (DT&I) logo will be painted on it, he said.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners also donated $2,051.15 to Ironton aLive for materials for the caboose restoration project.
Students from Collins Career Center will build a railroad platform to grant access to the caboose, said Dave Milem, a local resident working on the project. Milem helped build the splash park several years ago.
Once carpentry students from the vocational school finish the platform, the caboose can be rented out for birthday parties and other events, Milem said.
“It will be a good addition to the downtown,” he said.
Kline said he also is seeking funds for fencing adjacent to the railroad tracks.
The project is adjacent to the Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street.