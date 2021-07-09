IRONTON — Hot dogs can earn some cool cash at this weekend’s Dress Your Dog Contest, hosted by Ironton in Bloom.
Bring our your furry friend’s inner super hero, villain, cartoon character, or even snack food by dressing them in costume and bringing them to the Ironton Farmers Market at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. This coincides with Ironton in Bloom’s Second Saturday Treat Giveaway at the market.
The rain date is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Best Dressed Dog, Most Original Costume and Funniest Outfit.
All dogs must be on a leash. Crowd-sensitive dogs can be judged separately from other dogs. Water will be available for your pets.
Ironton in Bloom extends special thanks to these contest sponsors:
- K9 Barbershop
- Dr. Nick Medinger DDS
- Dr. Derek Dufore, Dufore Chiropractic
For the Second Saturday Free Treats at the Farmers Market, Ironton in Bloom will serve free hot dogs, complete with sauce and condiments, as well as peanut butter bars, from 9 a.m. until noon.