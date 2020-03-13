IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Gary R. Acord, 48, of Wyoming, West Virginia, on a charge of possession of meth and transported him to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Mary D. Bell, 37, of the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue, Ashland, on a charge of possession of drugs and transported her to jail.
DRUG OVERDOSE: Responding to a drug overdose call last week, emergency service personnel administered 10 milligrams of Narcan to a 22-year-old man who had to be transported to a medical center in Ironton and could face drug possession charges.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 14-year-old Proctorville area girl who had been drinking and hit her mother in the shoulder. The girl was transported to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center north of Ironton.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 38-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence after his wife said he choked her at a convenience store parking lot.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: A 33-year-old South Point area man reported last week that his girlfriend’s mother had his 2002 Buick and hasn’t returned it after several days and that she was hospitalized with meth in her system and had no idea where the vehicle valued at $3,500 was.