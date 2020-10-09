Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON — The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

DRUG ARREST: Responding to an overdose call Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kenneth Ray Daniels, 21, of Township Road 1105, Proctorville, on charges of possession of fentanyl, two counts of possession of drugs and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drugs and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail.

BURGLARY: Responding to a domestic call Monday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Steven Jacob Easterling, 25, of the 400 block of Maple Avenue, Ironton, on charges of burglary, disrupting public service and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

CAR THEFT: A 25-year-old Kitts Hill area man reported earlier this week that someone stole his 2014 Subaru valued at $12,000.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A representative of XPO Logistics Freight reported Monday that someone stole truck batteries and cut cables and a chain-link fence. Damages were estimated at $6,700.

BURGLARY: A 62-year-old Ironton area man reported earlier this week that someone stole tools valued at $1,500 from his garage.

DRUG ARREST: A man being booked into the jail told authorities he had meth in his possession. Jeremiah Jenkins, 19, of Ohio 243, South Point, was charged with possession of drugs.

RECOVERED VEHICLE: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy located a 2001 Chevrolet valued at $1,000 in the parking lot of Wal-Mart in Fayette Township.

MISDEMEANOR ARSON: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a Pedro area man on misdemeanor charges of arson and domestic violence and transported him to jail.

