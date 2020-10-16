The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG CHARGES: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Amanda D. Pemberton, 37, of County Road 120S, South Point, on charges including possession of drugs, misdemeanor theft and conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and transported her to the Lawrence County Jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Shannon N. Estep, 36, of South Point, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported him to the jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 17-year-old Chesapeake teenage boy on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Lawrence County Juvenile Home north of Ironton.
FIREARM THEFT: A 38-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone stole a handgun valued at $300.
FAILURE TO COMPLY: A sheriff’s deputy last week arrested Bradley E. Stewart, 37, of Township Road 218, Ironton, on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest and transported him to jail.
POSSIBLE OVERDOSE: Sheriff’s deputies responded earlier this week to a possible fatal overdose. The Lawrence County Coroner’s office was called and responded to the scene.