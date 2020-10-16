Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

DRUG CHARGES: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Amanda D. Pemberton, 37, of County Road 120S, South Point, on charges including possession of drugs, misdemeanor theft and conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and transported her to the Lawrence County Jail.

DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Shannon N. Estep, 36, of South Point, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported him to the jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 17-year-old Chesapeake teenage boy on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Lawrence County Juvenile Home north of Ironton.

FIREARM THEFT: A 38-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone stole a handgun valued at $300.

FAILURE TO COMPLY: A sheriff’s deputy last week arrested Bradley E. Stewart, 37, of Township Road 218, Ironton, on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest and transported him to jail.

POSSIBLE OVERDOSE: Sheriff’s deputies responded earlier this week to a possible fatal overdose. The Lawrence County Coroner’s office was called and responded to the scene.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.