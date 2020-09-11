IRONTON: — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Responding to a call of a drug overdose last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Justin D. Hildreth, 28, of Township Road 935, South Point, on charges of receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability and transported him to jail.
SEXUAL ASSAULT: A 15-year-old Proctorville area boy was arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a younger relative. He was transported to the Lawrence County Group and Shelter Home.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Don Eugene Pike Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Roberts Drive, South Point, on a charge of possession of meth and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A representative of U.S. Pipeline reported last week that someone stole a company ATV valued at $10,000 in Lawrence County.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Monday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 31-year-old Zanesville, Ohio, man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. His wife said he threatened to kill her and punched his hand through a window of her vehicle. He was transported to an Ironton medical center prior to being transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Monday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 20-year-old South Point area woman and a 21-year-old South Point area man on charges of domestic violence and transported them to jail following an argument.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 57-year-old Proctorville area man and a 53-year-old Proctorville woman on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and transported them to jail.