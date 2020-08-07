Essential reporting in volatile times.

The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:

DRUG ARREST: Responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle, sheriff’s deputies arrested Samuel Casey Santee, 37, of the 2600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, on a charge of possession of drugs and transported him to jail.

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jacob W. Spencer, 26, of the 100 block of Second Avenue, Chesapeake, on charges of tampering with evidence, disrupting public service and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. A second person, Ashley Price, 23, of Township Road 287, Chesapeake, was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence and was transported to jail.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 30-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at $5,500 was stolen.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 32-year-old Chesapeake area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

SHOPLIFTING: A 27-year-old Ironton area woman was arrested last month on a misdemeanor charge of theft for shoplifting at Walmart in Fayette Township. She was cited into court on the charge.

