The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:

DRUG TRAFFICKING: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Amy R. Sizemore, 43, of Hamlin, West Virginia, on charges of trafficking in drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. She wasn’t admitted to the jail, however, after her temperature registered 100.7.

DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a shoplifting call from Walmart in Fayette Township, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 27-year-old Catlettsburg, Kentucky, woman on misdemeanor charges of drug possession, theft and criminal trespass. A 35-year-old Ashland man, meanwhile, was charged with theft and possession of a dangerous drug. Both were transported to jail.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 51-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole his 2004 Ford truck valued at $4,000.

THEFT: A South Point area man reported last week that someone broke into his vehicle and stole stereo equipment. Damages were estimated at $3,400.

THEFT: A representative of Therman Solutions reported last week that someone forged payroll checks totaling $2,551.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A representative of Vanderbilt Mortgage reported last week that someone stole a furnace valued at $1,100 from a home in Lawrence County.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 55-year-old Ironton area man on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and cruelty to animals and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 35-year-old Ashton, West Virginia, area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 49-year-old Ironton area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

