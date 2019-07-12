IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff's Office reports:

ROBBERY: An 83-year-old Ironton area man told authorities last week that someone threatened him and took a guitar valued at $30. A sheriff's deputy arrested Victor Koerper, 62, of Porter Gap Road, Ironton, on a charge of robbery and transported him to jail.

FATAL DRUG OVERDOSE: Responding to an overdose call last week, authorities found the body of a 55-year-old South Point area woman. It was the second overdose call concerning the victim in the past two months.

BURGLARY: A 55-year-old man reported Sunday someone forced open his back door and stole a television valued at $750.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Saturday, a sheriff's deputy arrested Dean J. Fields, 31, of Private Drive 3952, Willow Wood, on a felony domestic violence call and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested a 39-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a drug overdose call Sunday, a sheriff's deputy recovered some heroin and an unknown orange substance. Emergency crews administered Narcan and a man was transported to a Huntington hospital.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 51-year-old Pedro area man reported last week that his son took his Chevy SUV valued at $10,000 and didn't return it.

