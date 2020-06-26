Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:

BURGLARY: A 32-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that someone broke into her home and stole a 2019 GMC truck. An AK-47 and a Ruger pistol valued at $1,001 were reported stolen.

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 44-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her boyfriend pushed his way into her residence and put a knife against her throat.

The man, who has two prior convictions for domestic violence, left before authorities arrived.

ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE: Lisa K. Keeney, 42, of Kentucky 5, Ashland, was charged last week with bringing prohibited items into the Lawrence County Jail.

DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kimberly S. McComas, 43, of the 1800 block of Campbell Drive, Ironton, on a charge of possession of meth.

DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a shoplifting call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Chad William Reynolds, 36, of South Point, on charges of possession of meth and misdemeanor theft and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 46-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that her husband punched her in the face while she was sleeping and started throwing things at her.

When officers arrived, the woman was covered with dried blood and had scratches on her hands, legs and shoulder and had a black eye. The man left before authorities arrived.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 28-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her husband grabbed her, pushed her against a wall and began choking her and destroyed her phone so she couldn’t call authorities. A sheriff’s deputy arrested Reggie J. Ray, 34, of Petersburg, West Virginia, on charges of disrupting public service and domestic violence.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.