The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
BURGLARY: A 32-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that someone broke into her home and stole a 2019 GMC truck. An AK-47 and a Ruger pistol valued at $1,001 were reported stolen.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 44-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her boyfriend pushed his way into her residence and put a knife against her throat.
The man, who has two prior convictions for domestic violence, left before authorities arrived.
ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE: Lisa K. Keeney, 42, of Kentucky 5, Ashland, was charged last week with bringing prohibited items into the Lawrence County Jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kimberly S. McComas, 43, of the 1800 block of Campbell Drive, Ironton, on a charge of possession of meth.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a shoplifting call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Chad William Reynolds, 36, of South Point, on charges of possession of meth and misdemeanor theft and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 46-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that her husband punched her in the face while she was sleeping and started throwing things at her.
When officers arrived, the woman was covered with dried blood and had scratches on her hands, legs and shoulder and had a black eye. The man left before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 28-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her husband grabbed her, pushed her against a wall and began choking her and destroyed her phone so she couldn’t call authorities. A sheriff’s deputy arrested Reggie J. Ray, 34, of Petersburg, West Virginia, on charges of disrupting public service and domestic violence.