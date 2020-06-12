Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:

DRUG POSSESSION: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Rebecca L. Maichle, 38, of Anston, West Virginia, on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drugs and shoplifting items valued at $147.46 from Walmart and transported her to jail.

MISDEMEANOR THEFT: Four people were arrested last week on misdemeanor theft charges after being arrested on charges of shoplifting from Walmart in Fayette Township.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 38-year-old South Point area man reported last week that a woman kicked in his door, pushed him, scratched him, hit him and tried to choke him. She left after he called authorities.

AGGRAVATED MENACING: A 25-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that a cousin threatened her on social media and offered $5,000 to shoot her house, kill her or rape her.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 42-year-old Willow Wood man reported last week that his brother-in-law was damaging his trailer. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 33-year-old Willow Wood man on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and criminal trespassing.

