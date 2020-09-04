HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Kim Dutey never had a plan to become Lawrence County’s first female township fire chief. But it happened anyway.
Dutey has worked for the county Emergency Medical Services for 20 years and as a firefighter for at least 10 years. She has been on the Hamilton Township Fire Department for eight years and with the Fayette Township Fire Department before then.
“The whole reason I got into (firefighting) was to give back to the community,” Dutey said earlier this week. Dutey has been a paramedic with the ambulance district since 2012.
“The crew has been supportive,” Dutey said. “Everyone has been supportive. It’s amazing. I couldn’t believe it.”
The volunteer fire department on County Road 1A west of Ironton has 16 firefighters. Dutey took over as chief earlier this summer after Charlie Hammonds retired. Hammonds served on the fire department for some 30 years.
“He’s still active” with the volunteer fire unit, Dutey said.
Firefighting is in her blood. Her uncle, Jim Riedel, is a former Ironton Fire Department chief. Another relative, long-time Lawrence County Auditor Ray Dutey, worked at the county courthouse for some 50 years.
Dutey’s neighbor in Ironton, Jackie Stevens, calls Dutey “a good person. She helps anybody in need.”
Her career as a paramedic and a volunteer fighter shows that is true.