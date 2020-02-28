IRONTON — Early voting is under way at the Lawrence County Board of Elections prior to the March 17 primary.
The board will be open an extra hour — until 5 p.m. — through the end of the month and through the first week in March for in-person voting at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The board of elections is located on the first floor of the courthouse.
The office also will be open Saturdays, March 7 and March 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting March 9, the board will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 13. The board of elections also will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
The day before the primary, the board of elections for in-person voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 16.
Polls in the county’s 84 precincts will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
At least one race will be decided during the primary.
County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday faces Shawn Hacker in the Republican primary for one of two open seats on the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners. The winner will face Jeffrey Blakeman, a Democrat, in that general election for a four-year term on the board.
In the other commission race, Dr. Colton Copley, an incumbent commissioner, faces Rome Township Trustee Brian Pinkerman. No Democrat filed in that race.
Four candidates have filed for Lawrence County auditor, which is currently held by Paul David Knipp, who was named to the auditor’s job by the county’s Republican Executive Commission after Jason Stephens stepped down to take the post of state representative from the 93rd district. Stephens has opposition in the Republican primary from Jeff Halley. No Democrat filed in that race.
Meanwhile, Knipp has opposition for the auditor’s seat in the Republican primary from Valery Dyer and former County Commissioner Les Boggs. The winner will face Jason Tolliver, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
County Treasurer Steve Burcham is unopposed in the Democratic primary for treasurer. He will face the winner of the Republican primary between Union Township Trustee Cole Webb and Tresa Baker in the general election.