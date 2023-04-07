The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SCOTTOWN, Ohio — In a head-to-head contest, the Easter Bunny won out over Mother Nature last Saturday, April 1.

Despite the threat of bad weather, Br’er Cliff Farm’s second Easter Egg Hunt — presented in partnership with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department — went off without a hitch on Saturday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you