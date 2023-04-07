An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
The Kauffman family searches for eggs at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
BOTH PHOTOS: An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt — presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department — on Saturday.
An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
Emilia Barebo searches for eggs at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
Noah Barebo searches for eggs at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt — presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department — on Saturday.
Lee Canup | Submitted photos
An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
Lee Canup | Courtesy photo
The Kauffman family searches for eggs at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
Lee Canup | Courtesy photo
BOTH PHOTOS: An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt — presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department — on Saturday.
Lee Canup | Courtesy photo
An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
Lee Canup | Courtesy photo
An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
Lee Canup | Courtesy photo
An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
Lee Canup | Courtesy photo
An Easter egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs was part of the fun at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
Lee Canup | Courtesy photo
Emilia Barebo searches for eggs at Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
Lee Canup | Courtesy photo
Connor Lee takes a break during Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt -- presented with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department -- on Saturday, April 1.
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — In a head-to-head contest, the Easter Bunny won out over Mother Nature last Saturday, April 1.
Despite the threat of bad weather, Br’er Cliff Farm’s second Easter Egg Hunt — presented in partnership with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club and Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department — went off without a hitch on Saturday.
The “eggciting” Easter adventure offered fun for the whole family by featuring free activities such as children’s egg hunts with over 2,000 eggs, pictures with the Easter bunny, inflatables, firefighter meet and greet, and other onsite activities. Attendees could also purchase treats from Fat Boy Q, Hill Tree Roastery, and Steph’s Sweet Creations.
“For a fairly small community (Scottown), we can collectively band together for one heck of an Easter Egg Hunt,” said Lee Canup, event organizer and owner of Br’er Cliff Farm. “I honestly don’t know who has more fun — the kids or the volunteers.”
“Our members love to find ways to serve their community,” said Amanda Brammer, event organizer and volunteer with the Rome Guys & Gals 4-H Club. “It is important for them to know that being helpful to others can also be a lot of fun!”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.